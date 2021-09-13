Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 7.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 6,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,291,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

