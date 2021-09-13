Cameco’s (CCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.53.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded up C$2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$33.07. The company had a trading volume of 741,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,888. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.66. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.16.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

