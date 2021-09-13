Canaccord Genuity Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $90.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

