Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $28.34 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.67.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

