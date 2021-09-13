Canfor’s (CFP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP stock opened at C$28.15 on Friday. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$14.64 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.