Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shares of CGC opened at $15.10 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

