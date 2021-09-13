Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 2,868 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 68,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $154.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

