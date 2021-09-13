Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

PPA opened at $72.54 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

