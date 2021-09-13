Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

