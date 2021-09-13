Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFQY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor alerts:

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor stock opened at $120.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.