Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

