Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $18.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.