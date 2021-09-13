Capital One Financial Comments on Hess Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HES. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Shares of HES opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

