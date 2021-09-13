Carbon Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $149,379.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00173671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.95 or 1.00146509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.59 or 0.07133267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00922034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

