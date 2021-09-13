Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,083,000 after purchasing an additional 121,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.43 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

