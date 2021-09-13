CBDAO (BREE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,647.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $69,923.02 and approximately $50,647.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00151666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043046 BTC.

CBDAO (BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

