CCUniverse 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $13,518.85 and $6.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005435 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000205 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.