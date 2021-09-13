Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLLNY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $37.06.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

