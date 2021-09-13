Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average of $240.64. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.26 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

