Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $675,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWJ opened at $114.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $126.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.