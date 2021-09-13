Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $727,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

