Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.