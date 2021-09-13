Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $78.83 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $81.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

