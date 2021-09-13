Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $41.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.58 billion. Chevron posted sales of $24.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $146.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.24 billion to $156.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.88 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 639,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. Chevron has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

