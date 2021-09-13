Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of CHWY opened at $74.99 on Monday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,749.50, a P/E/G ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,316 shares of company stock worth $8,588,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 606.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

