Chimpion (BNANA) Achieves Market Cap of $92.19 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $92.19 million and $802,372.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00006540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00152473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042789 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

