ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.
