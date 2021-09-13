ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

