ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.27. ChromaDex shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 3,816 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $506.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.64.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,587,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after acquiring an additional 266,299 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.