CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) & Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Head to Head Contrast

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CI Financial and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 Invesco 2 3 4 0 2.22

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 38.43%. Invesco has a consensus price target of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Invesco.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CI Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI Financial and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.28 $355.32 million $1.83 10.83 Invesco $6.15 billion 1.85 $761.60 million $1.93 12.75

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Invesco 19.60% 13.73% 4.25%

Summary

Invesco beats CI Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

