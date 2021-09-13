Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday. They issued a market perform rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.30.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.83. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.