Citigroup Inc. Buys 100,794 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $100,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Masimo by 23.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Masimo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Masimo by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Masimo by 7.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 21,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $274.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

