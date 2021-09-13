Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $90,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $335.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

