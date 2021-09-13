Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $83,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $120.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

