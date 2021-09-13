Citigroup Upgrades Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $18.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUMF opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

