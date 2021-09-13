Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.63.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

