ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

