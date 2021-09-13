Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $14.69 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
