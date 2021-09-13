Coldstack Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,994.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $245,994.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00006381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00079330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00124184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00177845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,842.54 or 1.00113063 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.81 or 0.07166058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00914647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

