CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “
CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.95. 29,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.
