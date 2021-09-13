Commerce Bank Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

