Commerce Bank Has $734,000 Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $95.91 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

