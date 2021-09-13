Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 38,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $3,863,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,624,330. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

