Commerce Bank Purchases 157 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.