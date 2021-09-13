Commerce Bank Purchases Shares of 23,191 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

