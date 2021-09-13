Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

