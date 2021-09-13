Commerce Bank Sells 179 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $438.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.38.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.