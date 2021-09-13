Commerce Bank Sells 407 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Masco by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Masco by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

MAS stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

