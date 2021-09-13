Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

