Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

CHCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

