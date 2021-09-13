Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

